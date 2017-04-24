Results of Greenwich treatment plant test expected
Representatives from environmental agencies expect results this week of a test to see where outflow from the Grass Island waste treatment plant ends up after it's dumped in local waters. Local and federal agencies jointly tested the flow earlier this month by pouring 55 gallons of red dye into the Sound.
