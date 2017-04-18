Principal At Greenwich's Hamilton Ave...

Principal At Greenwich's Hamilton Avenue School Leaving For Job In Chicago

Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

She has been appointed as the head of the lower school for GEMS World Academy in Chicago, an International Baccalaureate World School. "It has been my honor and privilege to serve in the role of principal at Hamilton Avenue for the past two years," Rigling said in a statement Wednesday.

