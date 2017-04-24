Port Chester Man Charged With Biting, Hitting Woman In Greenwich
A Port Chester, N.Y., man was charged with assault after biting a woman and hitting her in the face in Greenwich early Wednesday, police told Greenwich Time. John Navarra, 40, had also violated an order of protection, Greenwich Time said.
Comments
Add your comments below
