Osprey-cam allows continues feed of Cos Cob nesting pair
Friday, the female of the pair of Cos Cob ospreys laid the second of two eggs of the nesting season, caught on a solar-powered infrared camera, streaming live. The view - and a continuous feed of the nesting pair at their platform above the harbor - was unveiled in the beginning of March, after Audubon Greenwich installed the new camera.
