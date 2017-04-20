Old Greenwich Shop Opens Second Location In Westport
This one, however, has a coffee bar and play area so youngsters can be entertained with crayons and toys while patrons dine on light bites and caffeine between trying on clothes. The new shop is called Fred Sip and Shop and it opened Thursday, April 13. The store, which has been in Old Greenwich since October 2009, is the mastermind of Fairfield County residents Kelley Frey and Shereen Koshnoodi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar '17
|Monica
|6
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC