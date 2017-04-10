Off-Duty Greenwich Firefighter Saves 4-Year-Old Caught In Car Sunroof
An off-duty Greenwich firefighter is being applauded for saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who became caught in the sunroof of a car, according to the Greenwich Free Press. The frightening incident occurred on a recent afternoon when Greenwich Firefighter Matt Gordiski saw a crowd gathered at a car near Willett Avenue and North Main Street in Port Chester, N.Y., the Greenwich Free Press.
