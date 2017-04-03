NEWS Kl ckner Pentaplast to acquire Linpac Group
In a deal that combines two global plastics packaging companies, Klckner Pentaplast Group has signed an agreement to buy Linpac Group Ltd., the companies announced April 7. The companies are already owned by the same investment firm, and the deal may foreshadow an initial public offering for the combined company later this year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
