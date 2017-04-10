New luxury home tour features Greenwi...

New luxury home tour features Greenwich houses

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

This 4,000 square-foot, 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom Old Greenwich home with private beach access on North Crossway is on the market for $5.4 million and will be featured in The Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Fairfield County's first annual luxury home tour. Tickets for the home tour and a kick off reception are on sale now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Apr 1 Lakeside Pottery ... 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 23 tonsofbabies 75
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... Mar 18 America Gentleman... 2
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,620 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC