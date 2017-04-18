Neighborhoods Around Greenwich Rank Among The Best Places To Live In CT
Several neighborhoods in the Greenwich area were ranked among the best places to live in Connecticut by community analysis website Niche. Niche compiled data across dozens of metrics including Higher Education Rate, Cost of Living Diversity, Crime and Safety, Jobs and Nightlife.
