Neighborhood notes: news from your communities

From left, James Gordon, Gracie Smith, Marline Hyatt, and Michele Hilton, of Greenwich's First Bapist Church Choir perfomed several songs at the YWCA's Stand Against Racism ceremony last year. The ceremony will again take place on April 28. less From left, James Gordon, Gracie Smith, Marline Hyatt, and Michele Hilton, of Greenwich's First Bapist Church Choir perfomed several songs at the YWCA's Stand Against Racism ceremony last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.