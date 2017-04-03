Neighborhood Notes: doings around your neighborhood
A popular kid's day care center will continue at the Bendheim Western Greenwich Civic Center in Glenville now the selectmen have given their approval to a new lease arrangement. Under the deal struck by the town and the Children's Day School Inc., the school will be able to use the facility for a yearly fee with regularly scheduled increases through August 2022.
