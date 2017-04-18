Letter: Pacific House thanks community

Letter: Pacific House thanks community

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

On behalf of the Pacific House organization, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to every single student, music teacher, local business and volunteer for creating a tremendously successful 9th Annual Pacific House Dessert and Chocolate Lovers Tasting Event and inaugural To Each His Home student concert. On March 31, over 550 people attended this event to sample delicious bites from over 25 restaurants, bakeries and chocolatiers, and to enjoy special performances by more than 160 talented student musicians from local high schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras 1 hr Samuels Furnace Man 5
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Apr 13 Winter White House 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Apr 1 Lakeside Pottery ... 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar '17 tonsofbabies 75
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Assaultin Koochies 206
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC