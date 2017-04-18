Letter: Pacific House thanks community
On behalf of the Pacific House organization, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to every single student, music teacher, local business and volunteer for creating a tremendously successful 9th Annual Pacific House Dessert and Chocolate Lovers Tasting Event and inaugural To Each His Home student concert. On March 31, over 550 people attended this event to sample delicious bites from over 25 restaurants, bakeries and chocolatiers, and to enjoy special performances by more than 160 talented student musicians from local high schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar '17
|tonsofbabies
|75
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC