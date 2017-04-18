Letter: Pacific House thanks community

On behalf of the Pacific House organization, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to every single student, music teacher, local business and volunteer for creating a tremendously successful 9th Annual Pacific House Dessert and Chocolate Lovers Tasting Event and inaugural To Each His Home student concert. On March 31, over 550 people attended this event to sample delicious bites from over 25 restaurants, bakeries and chocolatiers, and to enjoy special performances by more than 160 talented student musicians from local high schools.

