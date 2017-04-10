Large Fire Shoots Through Roof Of Greenwich Mansion
Firefighters attack a large blaze spreading across the roof of the home at 45 Londonderry Drive in Greenwich on Saturday afternoon. A Greenwich firefighter works at a large blaze in the home at 45 Londonderry Drive in Greenwich on Saturday afternoon.
