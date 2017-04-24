I-95 Closed In Greenwich Due To Pedestrian Fatality
Southbound traffic is congested for over 4 miles through Stamford and back to Exit 10 in Darien, said the state Department of Transportation. Heavy traffic was reported on Greenwich streets in the area due to the detour.
