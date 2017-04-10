House approves pay-equity

8 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Women in the workforce would retain their seniority when on pregnancy leave, under legislation approved Wednesday in the House of Representatives . The bill, aimed at helping bridge the gap between what women and men are paid, was approved 139-9 after a two-hour debate and moves to the Senate.

