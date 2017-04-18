Hearst journalists win top honors in New England
John Breunig, editorial page editor for The Advocate and Greenwich Time newspapers, won the Best Opinion or Commentary Writing category at the 2017 NESNEs, a New England journalism competition that selects the best journalism across all circulation categories. less John Breunig, editorial page editor for The Advocate and Greenwich Time newspapers, won the Best Opinion or Commentary Writing category at the 2017 NESNEs, a New England journalism competition that ... more Mackenzie Rigg, staff writer for the News-Times in Danbury, won the Hard News/General Reporting Story category at the 2017 NESNEs, a contest that selects the best journalism work in New England across all circulation categories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar '17
|Monica
|6
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC