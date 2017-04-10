Greenwich Water Supply Improving, But Still Below Average
Water levels in the Greenwich Reservoir System are improving, but remain lower than where they should be for this time of year, according to government officials. Reservoir levels were at 73 percent at the end of February while average is closer to 88 percent.
