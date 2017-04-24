Greenwich takes a Stand Against Racism

From left, Dana Wadsworth-Hutton from Greenwich Academy and Greenwich High School students Samuel Ryb and Tiffany Evangelista were winners of the 2017 YWCA Racial Justice Scholarship awards. From left, Dana Wadsworth-Hutton from Greenwich Academy and Greenwich High School students Samuel Ryb and Tiffany Evangelista were winners of the 2017 YWCA Racial Justice Scholarship awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.