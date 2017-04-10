Greenwich school founder was a natural educator

Putnam Indian Field School Headmaster Susan Donaghy, left, with teacher Chase Wierdsma, center, and retired Headmaster Marianne Riess, right, at the school in Greenwich, Conn., Friday, April 7, 2017. Chase's dad, Fred Wierdsma, founded the Putnam School in 1973 and then later merged it with the Indian Field School where he was the headmaster until his retirement in 2001.

