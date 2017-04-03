Greenwich? Qianhai is not even a matc...

Greenwich? Qianhai is not even a match for Hong Kong

7 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The planned new financial services hub just across the border lacks basics like the rule of law and free flow of information; it's not just about building nice offices Known as the Qianhai SZ-HK Fund Town, the new area is scheduled to finish construction in October with 29 buildings that can accommodate 100 fund management companies... The concept follows the American model of Greenwich in Connecticut, which was established as a hub for hedge funds and financial services firms. The story of the three little pigs unavoidably comes to mind.

