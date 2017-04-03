Greenwich? Qianhai is not even a match for Hong Kong
The planned new financial services hub just across the border lacks basics like the rule of law and free flow of information; it's not just about building nice offices Known as the Qianhai SZ-HK Fund Town, the new area is scheduled to finish construction in October with 29 buildings that can accommodate 100 fund management companies... The concept follows the American model of Greenwich in Connecticut, which was established as a hub for hedge funds and financial services firms. The story of the three little pigs unavoidably comes to mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Mar 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC