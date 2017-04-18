Greenwich Police promotes 3

Greenwich Police Officers from left to right, Kraig Gray, John Rodriguez and David Colbree salute during a Greenwich Police Department promotional ceremony in which all three officers were promoted at the Greenwich Public Safety Complex in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday, April 20, 2017. Police Officer Gray was promoted from lieutenant to captain, Police Officer Rodriguez was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and Police Officer Colbree was promoted from master police officer to sergeant.

