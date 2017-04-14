Greenwich police enlist Coast Guard in searching for group of juveniles
Officers responded to a call reporting a group of "youths" wandering Cos Cob Avenue early this morning. Upon their arrival, police say the ten or so youths scattered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Thu
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC