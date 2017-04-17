Greenwich parking department employee arrested
An employee of the town's Parking Services Department was arrested Monday on charges he diverted money from his work to his own pocket. Greenwich Police said Michael Gordon , 48, of Greenwich, was charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree forgery and false entry by an office or agent.
