Greenwich officials and legislators speak out against sexual...

Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei joined officials from other towns as well as state legislators to declare April "Sexual Assault Awareness Month" in Greenwich on April 4. In order to raise awareness for the issue of sexual assault, the Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education will display photographs with messages about sexual assault in the Greenwich Town Hall from April 1 to April 15. The series "Reveal to Heal," by photographer Veleska Martin of Norwalk, features modestly undressed models with statements painted on their bodies.

