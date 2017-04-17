Greenwich music teacher wins grant, heads to Germany to help...
Riverside School teacher Kate Miserocchi will travel to Munich, Germany, this summer to run music workshops for children of Syrian refugees. Riverside School teacher Kate Miserocchi will travel to Munich, Germany, this summer to run music workshops for children of Syrian refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC