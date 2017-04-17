Greenwich music teacher wins grant, heads to Germany to help...
In the villages surrounding Munich, Germany, a Riverside School teacher plans to use musical instruments and song this summer to help Syrian refugees connect with their new communities. Kate Miserocchi will spend a month in Munich, running music workshops for the children of displaced Syrians and their new German neighbors.
