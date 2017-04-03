Greenwich Library panel on Electoral College alternative draws...
Executive Director of CTVotersCount.org, Luther Weeks, makes a point during the League of Women Voters of Greenwich panel discussion on the topic of "Should Connecticut Join The National Popular Vote Compact?" at Greenwich Library, Conn., Tuesday night, April 4, 2017. less Executive Director of CTVotersCount.org, Luther Weeks, makes a point during the League of Women Voters of Greenwich panel discussion on the topic of "Should Connecticut Join The National Popular Vote Compact?" ... more At left, Greenwich resident Henry Orphys asks a question during the League of Women Voters of Greenwich panel discussion on the topic of "Should Connecticut Join The National Popular Vote Compact?" at Greenwich Library, Conn., Tuesday night, April 4, 2017.
