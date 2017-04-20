Greenwich Homes Get Cheaper and Finally Start Selling Again an hour ago
The slumbering housing market in Greenwich, the Connecticut town favored by Wall Street's financial elite, jolted awake in the first quarter as buyers emboldened by the rising stock market committed to purchases -- as long as they didn't have to pay full price. report Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
