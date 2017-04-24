Greenwich firm completes growth investment in Edible Arrangements
With only a few seconds' hesitation, Edible Arrangements Founder and CEO Tariq Farid can recall when many of his more than 1,300 franchises opened. The second Edible Arrangements storefront opened in Norwalk, he said, not long after Farid and his brother founded the company in 1999 in East Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|8 hr
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar '17
|tonsofbabies
|75
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC