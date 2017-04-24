Greenwich firm completes growth inves...

Greenwich firm completes growth investment in Edible Arrangements

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

With only a few seconds' hesitation, Edible Arrangements Founder and CEO Tariq Farid can recall when many of his more than 1,300 franchises opened. The second Edible Arrangements storefront opened in Norwalk, he said, not long after Farid and his brother founded the company in 1999 in East Haven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras 8 hr America Gentleman... 6
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Apr 13 Winter White House 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Apr 1 Lakeside Pottery ... 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar '17 tonsofbabies 75
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Assaultin Koochies 206
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC