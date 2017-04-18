Greenwich fifth-graders learn team-bu...

Greenwich fifth-graders learn team-building at Orienteering...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Fifth-graders from all 11 Greenwich public elementary schools had the opportunity to meet their future middle school classmates while participating in fun outdoor activities at Camp Seton Scout Reservation. GREENWICH - For fifth-graders Andreas Serfilippi , Varum Kolluri, Coley Critchell and Adi Bhandari , the map in their hands was more important than the elementary schools each attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Apr 13 Winter White House 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Apr 1 Lakeside Pottery ... 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 23 tonsofbabies 75
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC