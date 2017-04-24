Greenwich Choral Society: Mix of sacred, secular to mark spring
Works by top opera composers, Bizet's Te Deum and Puccini's Messa di Gloria are on the program when the Greenwich Choral Society performs at Norwalk Concert Hall. Works by top opera composers, Bizet's Te Deum and Puccini's Messa di Gloria are on the program when the Greenwich Choral Society performs at Norwalk Concert Hall.
