Greenwich boxing gym plans May opening

Greenwich boxing gym plans May opening

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

At left, Jonathan Edmond a co-owner of Belly and Body, a new independent boxing gym, works out on a punching bag as co-owner Jim Perry holds the bag in their gym that is under construction in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday, April 13, 2017. Edmond and Perry said their gym will be opening by the end of May. less At left, Jonathan Edmond a co-owner of Belly and Body, a new independent boxing gym, works out on a punching bag as co-owner Jim Perry holds the bag in their gym that is under construction in Greenwich, Conn., ... more Jim Perry, left, and Jonathan Edmond, co-owners of Belly and Body, a new independent boxing gym, pose with boxing gloves at their gym that is under construction in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac... Thu Winter White House 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Apr 1 Lakeside Pottery ... 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 23 tonsofbabies 75
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC