First farmers market a sure sign of spring
Riverbank Farm employee Joey O'Donoghue of Greenwich waits for customers during the Greenwich Farmer's Market in the Horseneck public parking lot in Greenwich, Conn., Saturday, Aug. 15. 2015. According to the organization's website, the market that has been in existence for 20 years, is open every Saturday in the Horseneck lot from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site also says it is a producers only market, meaning the farmers and vendors have produced their products and goods themselves.
