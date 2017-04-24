Film: Greenwich, CT., Armenians flocking to film of 1915 genocide

This year, Armenians in Greenwich are hoping that the movies, instead of the annual Town Hall commemoration ceremony, will help publicize a partially recognized piece of history. "The Promise," a love story - and depiction of the largely unrecognized 1915 Armenian genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Empire - was released in U.S. theaters in time for the weekend before the genocide's anniversary date, April 24. The date is recognized worldwide by Armenians and 26 countries as the beginning of an attempt by the Turks to eradicate the Armenian population in the Ottoman Empire.

