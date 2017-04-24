Faces of Greenwich: Stephen Stadtmiller is a charter bus...
Registration will allow you to post comments on DarienNewsOnline.com and create a DarienNewsOnline.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. Stephen Stadtmiller, waiting for Friday's fish lunch from the Senior Center, and enjoying the spring weather on Greenwich Avenue, April 28, 2017.
