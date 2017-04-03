Drunken Driving Charges Against Greenwich's Stephanie Seymour Dismissed
Drunken driving charges against former supermodel and Greenwich resident Stephanie Seymour were dropped Tuesday after she completed a probation program, according to the Stamford Advocate. The charges against Seymour, 48, stemmed from two accidents that occurred on Jan. 15, 2016, according to police.
