Drunken Driving Charges Against Greenwich's Stephanie Seymour Dismissed

Drunken driving charges against former supermodel and Greenwich resident Stephanie Seymour were dropped Tuesday after she completed a probation program, according to the Stamford Advocate. The charges against Seymour, 48, stemmed from two accidents that occurred on Jan. 15, 2016, according to police.

