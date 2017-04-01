CT Office Of Arts Distributes Almost ...

CT Office Of Arts Distributes Almost $400,000 To State Arts Groups

The Connecticut Office of the Arts has given 114 arts organizations grants ranging from $500 to $28,540, totaling $397,354 statewide. Here are a few awards granted to Hartford organizations.

