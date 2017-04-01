CT Office Of Arts Distributes Almost $400,000 To State Arts Groups
The Connecticut Office of the Arts has given 114 arts organizations grants ranging from $500 to $28,540, totaling $397,354 statewide. Here are a few awards granted to Hartford organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|1 hr
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Mar 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 18
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC