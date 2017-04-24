Children's Environmental March in Greenwich
Milli Getz, 13, of Greenwich, wore a distressed Earth costume that she made during the Children's Environmental March at Greenwich Town Hall, Greenwich, Conn., Saturday morning, April 29, 2017. The gathering of the young environmentalists and their families coincided with the People's Climate March that was taking place in Washington, D.C. less Milli Getz, 13, of Greenwich, wore a distressed Earth costume that she made during the Children's Environmental March at Greenwich Town Hall, Greenwich, Conn., Saturday morning, April 29, 2017.
