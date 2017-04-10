Central Middle School students design...

Central Middle School students design and 3-D print toys for...

Central Middle School 7th grade students Ben Fertig, 13, left, displays the pinball game he made as classmate Justin Jacob, also 13, displays the foosball table he constructed at Central Middle School in Greenwich, Conn., Friday, April 14, 2017. Both teens, along with other students in Kate Bruzinski's science class, made toys, some fabricated with a 3-D printer, that are being donated to an orphanage in Haiti.

