Capitol Buzz: N.I.M.B.Y spirit pervades proceedings
Nothing says "not in my backyard" like the Connecticut General Assembly . An hour after one committee discarded legislation Monday that would advance efforts to foster regional purchases and save towns money, a peripheral bill that would let communities fill local advisory boards and commissions outside the requirements of minority-representation stayed alive, 7-6.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar '17
|tonsofbabies
|75
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC