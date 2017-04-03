Beauty and the Beast' opens at Stamford theater
Kevin Thompson, playing the part of The Beast and Liz Harrington, playing part of Belle perform on opening night of the musical performance of Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the Curtain Call at the Kweskin Theatre in Stamford, Conn on March 31, 2017. The production runs through April 29th, for information please call 203-329-8207 or visit www.CurtainCallInc.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Mar 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC