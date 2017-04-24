Arrest for LSD possession at Greenwich High School
Police were called to Greenwich High School and made an arrest for possesion of LSD, a potent hallucinogen, Monday afternoon. Nadia Sotgiu , 18, a student, of Thornhill Road, Greenwich, was charged with illegal possession of a hallucinogen and later released without bail.
