Arrest for LSD possession at Greenwich High School

Police were called to Greenwich High School and made an arrest for possesion of LSD, a potent hallucinogen, Monday afternoon. Nadia Sotgiu , 18, a student, of Thornhill Road, Greenwich, was charged with illegal possession of a hallucinogen and later released without bail.

