Annual Paper Shredding Day in Greenwich
Volunteers Nico Venegas, center, and Kathy Castellanos, right, dump a box full od paper into a shredding bin during the annual Paper Shredding Day in the Island Beach parking lot in Greenwich, Conn., Saturday, April 22, 2017. According to Mary Hull, president of Greenwich Green & Clean, an organizer of the event along with the Greenwich Recycling Advisory Board, said "Wow great turn out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|6 hr
|BPT
|2
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC