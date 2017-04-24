After rain, temperatures to soar this...

After rain, temperatures to soar this weekend

13 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Scattered showers will be coming to an end Wednesday morning, followed by gradual clearing and warmer temperatures at the end of the week. Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures near 80 in inland areas like Danbury and in the mid-70s from Greenwich to Milford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

