After rain, temperatures to soar this weekend
Scattered showers will be coming to an end Wednesday morning, followed by gradual clearing and warmer temperatures at the end of the week. Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures near 80 in inland areas like Danbury and in the mid-70s from Greenwich to Milford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 24
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar '17
|tonsofbabies
|75
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC