A warm Easter in the forecast
While it won't be hot enough to fry an Easter egg on the sidewalk, a warm Easter Sunday is in the forecast. In its weekend outlook, the National Weather Service says Easter Sunday's high temperature will be near 80 degrees in interior locations of Connecticut.
