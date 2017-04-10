A group gathers at the learning center in Nagarote, Nicaragua.
A cluster of buildings is slowly rising from what was once a rust-colored patch of soil in Nagarote, Nicaragua. When finished, there will be classrooms, community gathering space, a garden and a library, all to serve more than 100 children ranging in age from 8 to 18 in one of the country's poorest and most-resource strapped barrios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC