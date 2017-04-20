2017 Greenwich Distinguished Teachers chosen
The audience applauds during the Greenwich Public Schools Distinguished Teachers Awards Ceremony at the Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, Conn., Tuesday, May 3, 2016. Six teachers were recognized for their excellence, Ana Chejin-Danielsen of New Lebanon School, Julie Cofone of North Mianus School, Sarah Goldin of Greenwich High School, Sarah Harris of North Mianus School, Jeannine Madoff of the International School of Dundee and Ian Tiedemann of Greenwich High School.
