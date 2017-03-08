Winning performance for GHS Model UN team in D.C.
The Greenwich High School Model United Nations team collected many awards at the Washington Area Model United Nations Conference held March 2-5, 2017 in Washington D.C. The Greenwich High School Model United Nations team collected many awards at the Washington Area Model United Nations Conference held March 2-5, 2017 in Washington D.C. Members of the GHS Model UN team junior Willa Doss and seniors Aaron Jaffe, Alex Schnur, Joe Magliocco and Kevin Jordan pose after collecting "Best Delegate" awards at the Washington Area Model United Nations Conference in Washington D.C. from March 2 to 5, 2017.
