Trump's Budget Cuts Worry State's Arts And Cultural Leaders
Connecticut cultural leaders reacted with dismay on Thursday to the proposed elimination of federal arts funding to thousands of arts and humanities projects nationwide each year, both small community organizations and major museums and performing-arts entities. Advocates say while the money isn't substantial - and opposition in Congress is substantial - the impact would be felt from Hartford to New London to Greenwich.
Read more at The Hartford Courant.
