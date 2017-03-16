Trump's Budget Cuts Worry State's Art...

Trump's Budget Cuts Worry State's Arts And Cultural Leaders

Read more: The Hartford Courant

Connecticut cultural leaders reacted with dismay on Thursday to the proposed elimination of federal arts funding to thousands of arts and humanities projects nationwide each year, both small community organizations and major museums and performing-arts entities. Advocates say while the money isn't substantial - and opposition in Congress is substantial - the impact would be felt from Hartford to New London to Greenwich.

