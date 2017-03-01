Trump falls short of powerful speech in first Congress address
The first thing I look for during presidential addresses is whether the President "showed" leadership. In other words, was the President's presentation consistent with his words? Was what he said supported by how he said it? In tonight's speech before a joint session of Congress , my assessment is he failed more than he succeeded, but just sticking to the script was a win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|4 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC