Trump falls short of powerful speech in first Congress address

17 hrs ago

The first thing I look for during presidential addresses is whether the President "showed" leadership. In other words, was the President's presentation consistent with his words? Was what he said supported by how he said it? In tonight's speech before a joint session of Congress , my assessment is he failed more than he succeeded, but just sticking to the script was a win.

